Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Police Break Up Tel Aviv Protest

2025-08-04 04:19:24
(MENAFN) Israeli police forcefully dispersed demonstrators on Sunday who were attempting to block a major thoroughfare in central Tel Aviv, during a rally calling on the government to negotiate a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza, according to reports by local media outlets.

The protesters sought to shut down the busy street but were prevented and removed by law enforcement officers, as reported by a news agency.

Several protesters were detained on accusations of causing public disorder. Among the crowd were family members of the Israeli captives.

At the demonstration, Nimrod Cohen’s mother, whose son is being held hostage, spoke directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

She stated, “I strongly oppose any rescue attempt that may endanger my son’s life. Only a comprehensive deal can bring him home alive.”

The families of the captives released a joint declaration cautioning that an escalation of the war in Gaza would place their loved ones in even greater peril.

“Netanyahu is preparing the biggest deception. Repeated talk of rescuing the captives while expanding the war is nothing but public manipulation,” the statement warned.

It continued, “Expanding the war puts the captives -- already at immediate risk of death -- in even greater danger. They will not survive another round of prolonged hell.”

