Michael Fuller Joins King Street's European Real Estate Team As Managing Director

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street" or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Michael Fuller has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its European Real Estate team. Based in London, Mr. Fuller will report to Paul Brennan , Partner and Co-Head of Real Estate responsible for leading the European business.

Mr. Fuller will be responsible for strategic business development initiatives, asset management and supporting the team in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities across the European real estate market. Most recently, he was a Managing Director and Head of Core-Plus Europe at Brookfield Property Group, where he led the build-out of the firm's European core-plus strategy, as well as deal origination across Continental Europe, Germany and the Nordics for Brookfield's flagship opportunistic fund series. Mr. Fuller brings over 21 years of pan-European real estate private equity experience, having also held roles at Apollo Global Management and Citi Property Investors.

Mr. Fuller's hiring is the latest expansion of King Street's European Real Estate team. In May 2025, Adam Lawrence joined the firm, bringing over 15 years of experience managing and restructuring real estate credit portfolios across Europe, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Debt Asset Management for Europe at Starwood Capital. Additionally, Ranveer Bassey joined the real estate team in August 2025. Previously, he was a Vice President at Strategic Value Partners (SVP).

"Michael brings valuable vision and experience that will help fuel the growth of our real estate strategy across Europe and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in complex transactions and thematic platforms," said Mr. Brennan. "His appointment, along with the addition of Adam and Ranveer, reflect our ongoing investment in talent as we continue to scale our multi-strategy real estate platform."

The growth of King Street's European Real Estate team comes amid significant momentum for the platform. Over the last year, King Street Real Estate closed on its latest European Special Situations vehicle , and completed strategic investments in Room00 , Arlington House , Voyage and Bravo! Students , demonstrating the team's long-term conviction in structurally resilient sectors with secular growth tailwinds including luxury hospitality, student housing and urban logistics.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995, managing over $29 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm combines deep fundamental research with tactical trading expertise and differentiated sourcing capabilities to uncover dislocations and mispriced opportunities across asset classes and throughout the capital structure.

King Street Real Estate focuses on debt and equity investments in special situations and thematic platforms. Our special situations strategy identifies compelling risk-adjusted investment opportunities across the capital structure, in high-quality real estate assets in major markets. Our exclusive, thematic platforms are built around property sectors with compelling secular tailwinds. Since its inception, King Street has completed transactions totaling over $20 billion in real estate securities and real estate-related investments.

