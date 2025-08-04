Preliminary Data On Early Redemptions (Prepayments)
Announcement no. 63/2025
Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at
Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
