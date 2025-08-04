Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 31


2025-08-04 04:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Company announcement no. 36 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
04 August 2025
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 9,482,330 236.9160 2,246,515,585
28 July 2025 85,000 261.1012 22,193,602
29 July 2025 111,725 261.5758 29,224,556
30 July 2025 49,692 262.6817 13,053,179
31 July 2025 98,329 261.4390 25,707,035
01 August 2025 190,000 256.2641 48,690,179
Total accumulated over week 31 534,746 259.6907 138,868,552
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 10,017,076 238.1318 2,385,384,137



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.200% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company SBB announcement_EN

