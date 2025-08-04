Shiprock Capital Announces New Senior Sovereign Strategist
Mauro has had a distinguished career at institutions such as TCW Group, Goldman Sachs, the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Central Bank of Argentina.
At TCW Group, he was Head of Latin America Sovereign Strategy. At Goldman Sachs he was Senior Economist, Emerging Markets, and Chief Economist for Argentina, Venezuela and Ecuador.
He holds a PhD and a M.Phil in Economics from Columbia University.
Frederick Schroder, CEO at Shiprock, said,“Mauro is a leading authority on Emerging Market sovereigns. He has had an extraordinary career so far and we are absolutely delighted to welcome him to Shiprock, where he will play a leading role in the investment team. This appointment demonstrates our continued focus on building the best-in-class talent base.”
Mauro Roca, Senior Sovereign Strategist at Shiprock, added,“I have got to know Shiprock's team very well over the years and I am very glad to now be able to join them. I am joining an extremely talented firm that has been dynamic in its growth and in executing its investment strategy since inception.”
About Shiprock:
Shiprock Capital Management is an investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, the firm manages assets in excess of $1bn and is London based.
