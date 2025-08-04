Humanized Mouse Model Market Report And Company Analysis 2025-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The humanized mouse model market is set to grow by USD 61.6M from 2024-2029, with a CAGR of 6.7%. Key drivers include personalized medicine and genetic engineering advances. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, vendor landscape, and strategic alliances, covering detailed insights into product types, end-users, applications, and geographies.

The humanized mouse model market is projected to expand by USD 61.6 million from 2024 to 2029, with a steady CAGR of 6.7% throughout this period.

This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, in addition to a detailed vendor analysis.

Current market dynamics, the latest trends, and growth drivers revolve around the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, innovative uses of humanized mouse models, and advancements in genetic engineering technologies.

The report's findings are derived from a combination of primary and secondary sources, supplemented by insights from key industry participants. It provides exhaustive market size information, segmental analyses by region, and a detailed vendor landscape, backed by historic and forecast data.

Market Segmentation:



By Product Type: GHMM, Cell-based humanized mouse model

By End-user: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, Academic and research institutions

By Application: Oncology, Immunology and infectious diseases, Neuroscience, Toxicology and hematopoiesis By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)

The study underscores the strategic alliances of companies as a major generator of market growth in the near future. The rising production of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and the advent of whole animal imaging are set to substantially boost market demand.

The vendor analysis within the report is crafted to empower clients to enhance their market footing. It offers an in-depth review of top humanized mouse model market vendors, such as Altogen Labs, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Cyagen Biosciences, Gempharmatech Co. Ltd., and others.

Furthermore, the market analysis details emerging trends and challenges poised to shape market growth, enabling companies to devise effective strategies and harness potential growth opportunities.

