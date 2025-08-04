GCC Soft Contact Lenses Market Analysis Report And Growth Forecasts 2025-2030: GCC Soft Contact Lenses Market Set To Reach USD 486.54 Million By 2030

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Soft Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Corrective, Non-corrective), Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Eye Clinics), Usage, Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC Soft Contact Lenses Market was valued at USD 335.29 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 486.54 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.39%.

The industry is driven by the increasing prevalence of vision disorders, rising patient preference for contact lenses over traditional eyewear, and the growing geriatric population base in the region. For instance, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the elderly population in the UAE, aged 60 years and above, is expected to increase from 0.31 million in 2020 to around 0.99 million in 2030 and further reach 2.06 million in 2050. Furthermore, the increasing product innovation and advancements in technology are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



The rising number of individuals affected by refractive vision issues, such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism, is significantly driving the growth of the soft contact lens market across GCC nations. Factors like urbanization, lifestyle shifts, and prolonged exposure to digital screens are contributing to a higher incidence of visual impairments throughout the region.

In particular, the aging populations of countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are experiencing an uptick in presbyopia, which is fueling demand for multifocal and specialized soft lenses. As awareness improves and access to care services expands in urban areas, the use of soft contact lenses for correcting refractive errors is expected to rise steadily in the GCC.

Moreover, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, both government and private organizations are actively enhancing eye care awareness and providing free eye screenings to address the rising prevalence of vision-related issues. For instance, in May 2024, Magrabi Hospitals and Centers in Dubai organized an awareness campaign on eye diseases, providing free consultations and medical advice on the prevention and reduction of various eye diseases. The event was part of their social responsibility initiatives, visiting companies, universities, and charities in Dubai.

Such initiatives by various organizations significantly increased awareness among patients about eye care, thereby increasing demand for contact lenses. Similarly, free eye screening campaigns organized by government bodies contribute to the identification of eye disorders in the region. For instance, in May 2023, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) successfully completed its comprehensive vision screening program for school students across Dubai during the academic year 2023-2024. The program screened approximately 26,700 students in both public and private schools.

GCC Soft Contact Lenses Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at the regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the GCC soft contact lenses market report on the basis of application, distribution channel, usage, and region.

Companies Featured

The major companies featured in this GCC Soft Contact Lenses market report include:



Johnson & Johnson Vision (Acuvue)

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

CooperVision

Bella Contact Lenses

Dahab Contact Lenses

Anesthesia Colored Lenses

Amara Contact Lenses

Carl Zeiss Vision Care

EssilorLuxottica (Middle East)

Daya lenses

Lensme Lenses

Diva Lenses

Sama Contact Lenses

Afle Contact Lenses

Solotica

Ophtalens

Leila & Leila

Contamac

Hydrogel Vision Corp. (Clerio Vision) Menicon Co., Ltd

Key Attributes:

