Building Automation System Market Set To Double By 2030 Amid Rising Iot Integration

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation System Market by Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Control, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, Building Automation System Services, Residential, Industrial, Commercial - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building automation system market, valued at USD 101.74 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 191.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Demand is driven by advanced surveillance, biometric technologies, and integration of IoT and data analytics within building automation systems.

Occupancy Sensors Segment is expected to hold a significant market share in lighting controls. Rising energy costs and environmental concerns propel building managers to adopt energy-efficient solutions like occupancy sensors that reduce unnecessary lighting by detecting human presence. The growing focus on smart buildings enhances demand as these sensors integrate with HVAC and security systems for performance optimization. Retrofitting existing buildings for energy efficiency further boosts installations.

Commercial Applications for Lighting Controls are witnessing robust growth in the building automation system market. Escalating energy costs drive businesses to implement lighting controls to manage consumption and operational costs. Adaptive lighting that adjusts to occupancy and daylight enhances occupant comfort, productivity, and aligns with corporate sustainability goals, making these applications integral to modern commercial building automation systems.

India's Rapid Growth in the building automation system market is notable, anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Urbanization, coupled with increasing energy demands and a focus on operational efficiency, propels growth. Government initiatives on smart cities and infrastructure modernization support the adoption of automated systems for enhanced energy management. Expanding commercial real estate sectors like offices, malls, and hospitality in India also drive demand for advanced systems to optimize lighting, HVAC, and security operations.

Comprehensive primary interviews with key industry experts help verify market size and trends. Participants span component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs, with geographical input from North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The building automation system market includes leaders like Kapsch Honeywell International Inc., Carrier, Siemens, Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric. The competition analysis examines these companies' strategies, recent developments, and market positions.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the building automation system market by application (residential, commercial, industrial), offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Control, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, and Other Offerings), and connectivity (Wired and Wireless Technologies). It assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, offering a global perspective with detailed regional analysis and supply chain insights.

Key Benefits of the Report:



Comprehensive analysis of market drivers like energy-efficient construction, IoT integration, and biometric technologies.

Insights into technical complexities, skills shortages, and standard communication protocols.

Identifies opportunities from government smart city investments and renewable energy integration.

Detailed insights into technological advancements and new product innovations. Market analysis covers regional opportunities, diversification, and competitive assessments of major players including Honeywell International Inc., Carrier, Siemens, Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric.

Key Attributes:

