Building Automation System Market Set To Double By 2030 Amid Rising Iot Integration
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|273
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|101.74 billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|191.13 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- High Emphasis on Constructing Energy-Efficient Buildings Incorporation of Advanced Surveillance and Biometric Technologies into Building Automation Systems Integration of IoT Technologies and Data Analytics into Building Automation Systems Development of Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Network Technology for Building Automation Systems Growing Need to Enhance Occupant Comfort, Productivity, Security, and Safety in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors
- Lack of Standardized Communication Protocols Need to Keep Systems Up-To-Date with Rapid Technological Advancements
- Ivy League University Partnered with Buildings IoT to Install Legacy Building Systems Santa Clara-Based Software Company Partnered with Buildings IoT to Increase Operational Efficiency Hippodrome Paris-Longchamp Utilized Loytec's Ldali-Me204-U Dali Controllers to Streamline Lighting Control and Enhance Efficiency
- Discussion on the industry's trends and disruptions impacting customer businesses Adoption of AI-driven analytics Deployment of digital twin technology in building automation Increased application of IP-based building automation systems Complementary technologies such as cloud-based fire protection systems
- Increasing Investments by Governments and Various Stakeholders in Establishment of Smart Cities Government-Led Initiatives to Enhance Energy Efficiency and Comply with Green Building Standards Integration of Building Automation Systems with Renewable Energy Sources
Company Profiles
- Johnson Controls Schneider Electric Honeywell International Inc. Siemens Carrier Robert Bosch GmbH Legrand Hubbell ABB Trane Technologies plc Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. Crestron Electronics, Inc. Hitachi, Ltd. Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc. Beckhoff Automation Lennox International Inc. HLI Solutions, Inc. Acuity Inc. Dialight Cisco Systems, Inc. Rockwell Automation Snap One, LLC Signify Holding Emerson Electric Co. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Beijer Electronics Bajaj Electricals India
