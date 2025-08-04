Turandot By Assel Kalyk Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

Turandot

Innovative Fusion of Chinese and Italian Aesthetics Captivates Jury at Esteemed International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Turandot by Assel Kalyk as the Bronze Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade celebrates the restaurant's innovative fusion of Chinese and Italian aesthetics, showcasing Kalyk's exceptional design prowess on an international stage.Turandot's award-winning design exemplifies the power of interior spaces to transport and inspire. By seamlessly blending Eastern and Western motifs, Kalyk has created a dining experience that resonates with a global audience. This recognition underscores the growing demand for culturally sensitive, boundary-pushing design in the hospitality industry.Kalyk's masterful use of brass piping as a unifying element, juxtaposed with intricate Chinese ornaments and a modern interpretation of Michelangelo's David, demonstrates a keen eye for detail and a deft hand at balancing tradition and innovation. The restaurant's bespoke lighting fixtures and luxurious natural materials further elevate the space, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance.This Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Kalyk's visionary approach and its potential to influence the trajectory of restaurant design. As the industry continues to evolve post-pandemic, Turandot stands as a shining example of how thoughtful, narrative-driven interiors can create meaningful connections and memorable experiences for patrons.Interested parties may learn more at:About Assel KalykAssel Kalyk, an acclaimed interior designer from Kazakhstan, is the founder of ACG Group, a design studio renowned for blending aesthetics, precision, and ambition. With a strong artistic background and over 1,000 successful projects across Kazakhstan and beyond, Kalyk has become synonymous with excellence in the premium design segment. Her work has garnered numerous industry awards and features in Forbes Women Kazakhstan, solidifying her position as an influential figure inspiring women and young designers globally.About TurandotFounded in 1998, the Turandot restaurant chain is celebrated for its authentic Chinese cuisine across 9 locations. Known for its fresh ingredients, exceptional service, and inviting atmosphere, Turandot has become a beloved destination for food lovers. The chain's recent expansion into the Uzbekistan market showcases its commitment to growth and sharing the rich flavors of China with an ever-widening audience.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that exhibit creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and cultural relevance. This prestigious designation highlights designers' skill in crafting spaces that enhance quality of life and push the boundaries of the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried competition that has celebrated superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the award recognizes and promotes products and projects that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global platform, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of innovation and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

