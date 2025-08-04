Rajasthan: School Holidays Extended Till August 6 In Jhalawar Amid Heavy Rain Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 4 (IANS) In view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department, Jhalawar District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore on Monday extended school holidays in the district till August 6.

The holidays that had been declared earlier have now been extended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

Chief District Education Officer (CDEO) Ram Singh Meena informed that all government and private schools from Class 1 to 12 will remain closed for students until August 6.

Similarly, Anganwadi centres in the district will also remain shut during this period. Importantly, the order specifies that the holidays are applicable only to students. All academic and non-academic staff are required to attend school as usual.

Strict action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, if any institution is found conducting classes during the restricted period.

It needs to be mentioned here that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for five districts in Rajasthan - Dholpur, Karauli, Dausa, Bharatpur, and Alwar - with forecasts of heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Additionally, moderate to heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions.

In Kota district, where continuous rainfall since July 28 had led to waterlogging and disruption of normal life, the district administration had announced a week-long closure of all educational institutions. With an improvement in weather conditions, schools reopened on Monday.

District Education Officer (Secondary), K.K. Sharma, has appealed to parents to send their children to school on time, while also advising them to take necessary precautions considering the weather. Schools have been instructed to ensure proper sanitation and safety arrangements on campus before resuming classes.

These series of measures have been taken to protect students from weather-related risks, while ensuring minimal disruption to the academic calendar.

It needs to be mentioned here that seven students died while many were left injured when a school roof collapsed during school hours following heavy rainfall in Rajasthan recently.