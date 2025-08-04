Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Share How They Handle Ego In Their Relationship Amid Rising Industry Breakups
In an interview with IANS, the two spoke about navigating ego in a relationship and shared insights into what keeps their bond strong. Rocky shared,“Ego destroys relationships.” Hina added,“Absolutely. In the beginning, small ego clashes can happen, but as you grow together, you realize that love and understanding are more important than self-importance.”
The popular television actress also shared how the two handle fights and disagreements. When asked about handling disagreements with her partner, Hina explained that maintaining composure and having honest conversations allows them to work through issues with ease.“Honestly, we hardly fight. Maybe once a year. (laughs) When it does happen, I give him the silent treatment.”
Rocky added,“And I prefer to talk and sort things quickly.”
Recently, television actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth, best known for their roles in“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” have confirmed their separation after 16 years of marriage. Sharing the news via her Instagram stories, Lataa requested everyone to respect their privacy. She wrote,“After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. Gratitude.”
Lataa had played the role of Hina Khan's on-screen mother in“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”
TV actors Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht parted ways in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Recently, Bisht accused her ex-husband of cheating and moving out of the marriage on his own.
Most recently, speculation around actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's marriage has been making the rounds online. A few weeks ago, reports began suggesting that the couple might be facing issues, with claims hinting at a possible separation.
