Indewheelers Motorsports Joins ISRL Season 2 As Newest Franchise

Pune, Aug 4 (IANS) Indewheelers Motorsports has joined Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) as the newest franchise team to the Season 2 grid.

As Pune's second franchise, Indewheelers Motorsports Pvt. Ltd. is set to make the league more competitive while boosting the city's already established position as a national motorsport hub. Founded by motorsport veteran Vikram Dhar and co-owned by young entrepreneur Ajay Agrawal, the team blends racing pedigree with next-generation business leadership, ready to make its mark on India's premier Supercross league.

"Our mission is to build India's most respected, performance-driven Supercross team rooted in professionalism and passion. Indewheelers Motorsports aims to inspire the next generation of racers and contribute to the long-term growth of India's motorsport ecosystem," said Vikram, Founder & Team Principal.

A passionate off-roader since 2006, Vikram is the 2017-18 Emirates Desert Championship Champion and has competed across global terrains, while also holding senior regional director roles in multinational corporations. Co-owner Ajay Agrawal, an entrepreneur and chartered accountant, brings sharp financial acumen and global distribution experience, representing the new wave of leaders transforming industries. Indewheelers Motorsports has also partnered with global infrastructure major Arabian Coast Group. This partnership underscores growing interest from international investors in India's evolving motorsport ecosystem.

The addition of Indewheelers Motorsports as Pune's second team, alongside BB Racing, elevates the city's competitive depth while cementing its status as a motorsports hub. Having two teams transforms the city into a talent pipeline for Indian Supercross racing, boosting competition and fan engagement. This expansion nurtures emerging riders at the grassroots level, laying the foundation for India's motorsport future while driving infrastructure investments that position the city at the heart of India's racing evolution.

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder & director of ISRL, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Indewheelers Motorsports to the ISRL family. Their entry sets a strong benchmark for the growth of our league and inspires the next generation of racing enthusiasts."

The Indian Supercross Racing League has already captured national attention with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan onboard as the official brand ambassador and an investor in the league.

With Season 2 kicking off in October 2025, ISRL is set to deliver bigger races, enhanced fan experiences, and unprecedented brand integration. Franchise owners now stand at the intersection of sport, business, and entertainment, as India embraces motorsports as a mainstream commercial property.