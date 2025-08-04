403
US trade representative says tariff levels will not drop anytime soon
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s newly announced tariff rates are considered finalized for now, with no immediate changes anticipated, according to statements made Sunday by US trade representative Jamieson Greer.
“I don't think they will be in the coming days,” Greer said when asked about the possibility of lowering the new rates. “A lot of these are set rates pursuant to deals ... these tariff rates are pretty much set.”
Greer justified the decision to raise tariffs on Canadian imports from 25% to 35%, explaining that Canada has been one of the few countries, aside from China, to implement retaliatory duties in response to US measures. He emphasized the need for Washington to respond firmly. “If the president is going to take an action and the Canadians retaliate, the United States needs to maintain the integrity of our action,” he said.
Addressing Brazil’s 50% tariff level, Greer pointed to two frameworks under which the tariffs were imposed: a 10% reciprocal rate and an additional 40% applied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), citing “geopolitical issues” tied to the country.
When asked about the ongoing pause on certain tariffs aimed at China, Greer struck an optimistic tone. “Our conversations with the Chinese have been very positive. We're working on some technical issues ... I think it's going in a positive direction.”
Following recent trade discussions in Stockholm, Chinese officials announced a mutual understanding to extend the timeline of the current trade agreement past its August 12 expiration. However, American officials clarified that the extension would still require final approval from President Trump.
