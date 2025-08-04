403
Seasonal rain in Pakistan results in death of almost three hundred civilians
(MENAFN) The ongoing monsoon season in Pakistan has resulted in the deaths of at least 299 people, including 140 children, according to the country’s disaster response agency on Sunday.
Since the seasonal rains began on June 26, flash floods and landslides triggered by the downpours have also injured more than 700 individuals, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority.
Nearly half of the fatalities have occurred in the eastern province of Punjab, with the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) also recording a significant number of deaths.
Among the 715 people injured, authorities reported 239 were children, 204 were women, and 272 were men.
Weather forecasts predict a new wave of rainfall and thunderstorms beginning Monday in Punjab, KP, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, leading emergency services to heighten their preparedness for potential crises.
Monsoon rains frequently lead to destruction across South Asia, but recent years have seen a rise in both severity and unpredictability, which officials attribute to the growing effects of climate change.
