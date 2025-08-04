403
Earthquake hits NYC
(MENAFN) A mild earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck northern New Jersey late Saturday night, causing tremors felt throughout parts of New York City, officials confirmed. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake occurred at 10:18 p.m. local time, centered about six miles underground near Hasbrouck Heights, a suburb frequented by NYC commuters.
Although the quake was minor, it produced noticeable shaking in nearby areas including Manhattan and the Bronx. New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) stated they are actively monitoring and investigating the event. Residents were advised to be prepared for potential aftershocks, which could occur minutes, hours, or days later. No immediate protective measures were required.
No injuries or property damage had been reported by late Saturday, and officials continue to evaluate the situation alongside emergency teams. The USGS noted that earthquakes of this size seldom cause serious structural harm but can be widely felt, especially in densely populated urban areas like New York. Residents who experienced shaking were encouraged to check their surroundings for any hazards such as fallen objects or cracks.
This quake happened just days after a major 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, which triggered tsunami warnings and volcanic activity in the region.
