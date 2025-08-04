403
Trump Confirms Date of Witkoff’s Moscow Visit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to travel to Moscow “next week,” just days before the deadline of his 10-day ultimatum for Russia to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine expires.
Addressing reporters on Sunday, Trump mentioned that the trip would “likely” occur on Wednesday or Thursday, following a previously planned visit over the weekend that did not take place.
While he did not provide details about Witkoff’s complete itinerary, he indicated that the envoy’s primary goal is to facilitate a ceasefire.
“Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed,” Trump said when asked about the message Witkoff would convey to Russian officials and whether Moscow could take any steps to prevent new sanctions.
He added, “Well, there’ll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions. You know, they are wily characters, and they’re pretty good at avoiding sanctions.”
The US president also asserted that Moscow had “asked” for Witkoff’s visit, though the Kremlin has yet to respond to these claims.
Trump’s statements arrive amid increasing frustration over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he had promised to resolve within 24 hours if he returned to office.
