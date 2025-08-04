Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Confirms Date of Witkoff’s Moscow Visit

Trump Confirms Date of Witkoff’s Moscow Visit


2025-08-04 04:06:22
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to travel to Moscow “next week,” just days before the deadline of his 10-day ultimatum for Russia to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine expires.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Trump mentioned that the trip would “likely” occur on Wednesday or Thursday, following a previously planned visit over the weekend that did not take place.

While he did not provide details about Witkoff’s complete itinerary, he indicated that the envoy’s primary goal is to facilitate a ceasefire.

“Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed,” Trump said when asked about the message Witkoff would convey to Russian officials and whether Moscow could take any steps to prevent new sanctions.

He added, “Well, there’ll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions. You know, they are wily characters, and they’re pretty good at avoiding sanctions.”

The US president also asserted that Moscow had “asked” for Witkoff’s visit, though the Kremlin has yet to respond to these claims.

Trump’s statements arrive amid increasing frustration over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he had promised to resolve within 24 hours if he returned to office.

MENAFN04082025000045017167ID1109880527

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search