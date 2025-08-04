403
US VP ‘obsessed’ with UFOs
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance revealed his strong fascination with UFOs, describing himself as “obsessed” with uncovering the truth behind the phenomenon during a recent episode of the Ruthless Podcast. Vance expressed curiosity about what the videos and reports of mysterious flying objects truly mean and admitted he has yet to fully understand the situation.
He pledged to dedicate part of the Congressional recess in August to thoroughly investigate UFO sightings from the previous year, likely referring to the unusual drone activity reported in New Jersey late last year. Some of these drones were reportedly as large as sedans.
These sightings were concentrated near military sites such as the Picatinny Arsenal research center and triggered investigations by the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, FAA, and the FBI. While thousands of drone sighting tips were received, an FBI official said only about 100 warranted further investigation.
The Trump administration later clarified that most of the drone flights over New Jersey were authorized by the FAA for research and other purposes. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the surge also attracted hobbyist drone pilots flying without proper permission.
