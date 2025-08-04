403
Lula states Brazil ‘won’t forget US helped stage a coup’
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused the United States of aiding in a past coup in Brazil and criticized Washington for using political pressure to justify economic retaliation. Speaking at a Workers’ Party event in Brasília on Sunday, Lula made it clear that Brazil would resist any attempts to impose unfair treatment.
Referring to recent U.S. threats to slap a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports, Lula stated, “Using political issues to justify economic sanctions is unacceptable.” He further remarked, “I won’t forget that they’ve already helped stage a coup here,” without specifying whether he meant the 1964 U.S.-backed Operation Brother Sam, the 2016 impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, or former President Jair Bolsonaro’s failed attempt to contest the 2022 election outcome.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump linked the proposed tariffs to the legal cases against Bolsonaro, calling them a “witch hunt” and defending the ex-leader. Washington also sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading the investigation into Bolsonaro’s alleged coup plot.
Lula emphasized Brazil’s reduced dependence on the U.S. economy, noting its diversified global trade and stronger domestic stability. He reiterated support for creating alternatives to the U.S. dollar in international transactions.
Criticizing a return to bilateral deals where stronger nations dominate, Lula said: “It’s like a single factory worker trying to negotiate with the boss on behalf of 80,000 others — you won’t come out ahead.”
He insisted Brazil is ready to negotiate but only on equal terms, asserting, “We have size, posture, and strategic economic interests.”
If enacted, the proposed 50% tariff would make Brazil the most heavily taxed exporter to the U.S. Trump has also threatened an additional 10% tariff on BRICS nations, accusing the bloc of trying to undermine the dollar — a claim its members deny. BRICS, originally founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, now includes several new members and continues to advocate for a multipolar economic order, not the downfall of the dollar.
