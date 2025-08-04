403
Türkiye’s Inflation Rate Eases to 33.5 Percent in July
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased to 33.5% in July, marking a decrease from June’s 35.05% and coming in slightly below market forecasts of approximately 34%, according to TurkStat (Turkish Statistical Institute) figures released Monday.
This represents the lowest inflation level recorded since November 2021, when the rate stood at 21.31%.
Among all expenditure categories, education experienced the steepest annual price surge at 75.5%, followed by housing at 62.01% and healthcare at 37.49%, TurkStat data revealed.
On the other end of the spectrum, the smallest annual increases were seen in clothing and footwear, which rose by 10.67%, communications by 19.62%, and transport by 26.57%.
TurkStat identified three major spending groups with the highest influence on overall inflation: food and non-alcoholic beverages, which saw a 27.95% annual price rise; transport, up 26.57%; and housing, which soared by 62.01%.
“The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 6.94% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.35% for transportation and 9.03% for housing,” it added.
On a monthly basis, inflation rose 2.06% in July, up from 1.37% in June.
