Survey Highlights Differing Views Between Employees And Senior Staff On Grounds For Leadership Dismissal

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What are the reasons that workers think are good enough for firing the boss? And why do senior staff see things differently?- Only 15% agree that senior staff having private relationships is grounds for dismissal- Senior employees less likely to support firing for any of the reasons given- More than a third of the public have worked at a company where a senior leader was disciplined, suspended or dismissedWith the“Coldplay Couple” now having departed from employer Astronomer, new consumer polling from decision-making platform Milieu Insight reveals what Brits think are the most legitimate reasons for firing the CEO or a senior executive.Fraud or financial misconduct came up as the number one reason, with two-thirds of respondents (66%) agreeing that it made a valid case for dismissal. But a breach of company policy and toxic leadership behaviour also came close (64% and 61% respectively).Perhaps somewhat surprising, lying to the board, media or employees came in fourth, albeit that 59% agree that it warrants dismissal.One in two (49%) say that poor commercial performance or failure to meet business goals is grounds for being given the bullet, just beating misuse of alcohol (45%).What's really interesting here is that just 15% of those polled said that conducting a personal relationship at work was a valid reason for firing a CEO or senior employees.Perhaps less surprisingly, the senior employees we asked (director or above) are less likely to support firing a CEO or senior employee for any of the reasons we asked about. For example, they are 16 points less likely to say that a senior employee should be fired for fraud or financial misconduct, 20 points less likely to say the same about lying to the board, media or employees and 18 points less likely to agree that the use of illegal drugs is sufficient grounds.More than a third of the public (36%) have worked at a company where a senior leader was disciplined, suspended or dismissed – although this rises to 71% among the senior employees we asked.And among the general public who have experienced an episode like this, 31% said that it created gossip or uncertainty among staff, 11% said that it led to people leaving the company, while 19% said that it had no or little impact on the company and 36% said it didn't change their view.Kerry McLaren, UK CEO of Milieu Insight, says that the data highlights the differences in views between senior staff and others.“The best-supported grounds for dismissal of senior staff are the same among the general public and among senior employees. But a much smaller proportion of this latter group are likely to support dismissal on any of these cases.“It's interesting that only a small percentage believe that relationships at work warrant dismissal. People seem much more accepting of this than other potential cases for dismissal, which is perhaps a sign of tolerance in the workplace.”About Milieu InsightMilieu Insight is a global market research and data analytics company, headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to helping brands and businesses build consumer engagement ecosystems that deliver agile and actionable business insights.The company has garnered accolades such as Campaign Asia's Tech MVP and Market Research Agency of the Year (GOLD) and is renowned for its award-winning research expertise. At the core of its offerings is its powerful survey and data analytics software platform, Canvas, which provides intuitive tools for survey design and distribution, data analysis, visualisation, and reporting business insights across various topics and sectors - This empowers businesses to make informed, impactful decisions and develop effective strategies.For more information, visit our website at .About the researchFieldwork took place 23-25 July. Sample size was 1,000.Contact...

