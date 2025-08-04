403
Türkiye’s Inflation Rate Drops in July
(MENAFN) The yearly inflation percentage in Türkiye eased to 33.5% in July, showing a slight decrease from 35.05% in June and coming in lower than the anticipated market estimate of roughly 34%.
This July figure marks the lowest level recorded since November 2021, when the rate stood at 21.31%, as per the official statistics shared by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.
The steepest annual price surges were witnessed in the sectors of education with 75.5%, housing at 62.01%, and healthcare with 37.49%, according to the details provided by TurkStat.
In contrast, the smallest yearly increases were reported in the categories of clothing and footwear with a 10.67% rise, communications at 19.62%, and transport with 26.57%.
TurkStat also pointed out that three key spending categories held the greatest influence on the inflation structure: food and non-alcoholic drinks with a 27.95% rise in prices, transportation with 26.57%, and housing surging by 62.01%.
"The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 6.94% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.35% for transportation and 9.03% for housing," the institute elaborated.
Meanwhile, the monthly inflation for July was recorded at 2.06%, reflecting an increase from 1.37% in June.
