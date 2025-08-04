Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea attempts to lower tension with N. Korea by removing loudspeakers along boarder

2025-08-04 03:37:00
(MENAFN) South Korea’s military has begun taking down loudspeakers placed along the border with North Korea, according to the Defense Ministry. This step is part of efforts to lower tensions between the two Koreas.

The decision follows President Lee Jae Myung’s directive less than two months ago to halt loudspeaker broadcasts in frontline areas, aiming to foster better relations with North Korea.

The ministry described the action as “a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture.”

No immediate response has come from Pyongyang regarding the dismantling.

South Korea had restarted the loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year after a six-year pause, responding to North Korea’s repeated launches of trash-filled balloons across the fortified border.


