403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea attempts to lower tension with N. Korea by removing loudspeakers along boarder
(MENAFN) South Korea’s military has begun taking down loudspeakers placed along the border with North Korea, according to the Defense Ministry. This step is part of efforts to lower tensions between the two Koreas.
The decision follows President Lee Jae Myung’s directive less than two months ago to halt loudspeaker broadcasts in frontline areas, aiming to foster better relations with North Korea.
The ministry described the action as “a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture.”
No immediate response has come from Pyongyang regarding the dismantling.
South Korea had restarted the loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year after a six-year pause, responding to North Korea’s repeated launches of trash-filled balloons across the fortified border.
The decision follows President Lee Jae Myung’s directive less than two months ago to halt loudspeaker broadcasts in frontline areas, aiming to foster better relations with North Korea.
The ministry described the action as “a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture.”
No immediate response has come from Pyongyang regarding the dismantling.
South Korea had restarted the loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year after a six-year pause, responding to North Korea’s repeated launches of trash-filled balloons across the fortified border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment