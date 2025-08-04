403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Loans Lunar Samples to Advance Scientific Research
(MENAFN) China has authorized the ninth round of lunar sample loans to research institutions, providing fresh access to materials brought back by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 Moon missions, according to state media reports on Monday.
The Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, affiliated with the China National Space Administration, published the list of approved institutions, confirmed by state-run media.
This latest allocation involves a total of 30,881.8 milligrams of lunar material distributed among 32 research teams from 25 different organizations.
Notably, the Chang'e-6 mission marked a historic milestone by gathering 1,935.3 grams of lunar soil from the Moon’s far side, a first in human exploration. Meanwhile, the Chang'e-5 mission returned approximately 1,731 grams of lunar samples.
Since July 2021, China has issued eight prior rounds of lunar sample loans to facilitate scientific investigations.
Just last month, Chinese researchers unveiled a series of new findings derived from the Chang'e-6 samples, shedding light on aspects like volcanic activity, ancient lunar magnetism, water presence, and the geochemical makeup of the Moon’s mantle.
The Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, affiliated with the China National Space Administration, published the list of approved institutions, confirmed by state-run media.
This latest allocation involves a total of 30,881.8 milligrams of lunar material distributed among 32 research teams from 25 different organizations.
Notably, the Chang'e-6 mission marked a historic milestone by gathering 1,935.3 grams of lunar soil from the Moon’s far side, a first in human exploration. Meanwhile, the Chang'e-5 mission returned approximately 1,731 grams of lunar samples.
Since July 2021, China has issued eight prior rounds of lunar sample loans to facilitate scientific investigations.
Just last month, Chinese researchers unveiled a series of new findings derived from the Chang'e-6 samples, shedding light on aspects like volcanic activity, ancient lunar magnetism, water presence, and the geochemical makeup of the Moon’s mantle.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment