China Loans Lunar Samples to Advance Scientific Research

2025-08-04 03:33:09
(MENAFN) China has authorized the ninth round of lunar sample loans to research institutions, providing fresh access to materials brought back by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 Moon missions, according to state media reports on Monday.

The Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, affiliated with the China National Space Administration, published the list of approved institutions, confirmed by state-run media.

This latest allocation involves a total of 30,881.8 milligrams of lunar material distributed among 32 research teams from 25 different organizations.

Notably, the Chang'e-6 mission marked a historic milestone by gathering 1,935.3 grams of lunar soil from the Moon’s far side, a first in human exploration. Meanwhile, the Chang'e-5 mission returned approximately 1,731 grams of lunar samples.

Since July 2021, China has issued eight prior rounds of lunar sample loans to facilitate scientific investigations.

Just last month, Chinese researchers unveiled a series of new findings derived from the Chang'e-6 samples, shedding light on aspects like volcanic activity, ancient lunar magnetism, water presence, and the geochemical makeup of the Moon’s mantle.

