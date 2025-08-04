Frontline Source Group Inc. Launches Dual-Platform Mobile Strategy With 5-Year Placement Warranty

Frontline Source Group Inc.

Leading Staffing Agency Completes Android and Apple App Deployment Across 13+ Professional Industries

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frontline Source Group Inc., a premier staffing agency starting in Dallas with 21+ years of professional employment leadership, today announced completion of its comprehensive mobile platform strategy with Android app launch, complementing its existing Apple iOS application. This dual-platform deployment positions the nationwide staffing agency as the industry's first to offer a revolutionary 5-year job placement warranty across both mobile ecosystems-2,027% longer than standard staffing agency practices.Revolutionary Staffing Agency GuaranteeUnlike traditional staffing agencies offering 90-day warranties, Frontline Source Group Inc. provides 1,825 days of comprehensive placement protection, demonstrating unprecedented confidence in staffing agency services and placement quality.Comprehensive Industry CoverageThe staffing agency platform serves professionals across 13+ specialized sectors including:Human Resources Staffing : HR Specialists, Talent Acquisition, HRIS, Benefits Administration, HR Leadership, VP of HRInformation Technology : Software Development, Cybersecurity, Systems Administration, Network Admin, Help DeskHealthcare & Life Sciences: Medical Professionals, Pharmaceutical, Clinical Research, Pharmacists, DentistsFinance & Accounting: Corporate Finance, Revenue Cycle, CPA Placement, CFO, Controllers, Bookkeeping, QuickBooksLegal Services: Attorneys, Paralegals, Compliance Specialists, Legal Secretaries, Firm Administrators, Legal AssistantAdministrative Clerical Services: Administrative Assistants, Executive Assistant, Clerical Assistant, Office Manager, Data EntryGrocery Retail Staffing: Grocery Store Managers, Category Managers, Grocery OperationsOil & Gas: Energy Professionals, HSE Specialists, Engineers, Oil, Gas, LNG, SolarExecutive Search: C-Suite and Leadership Placement, CEO, COO, CHRO, CRO, CIO, CMONationwide Staffing Agency CoverageWith strategic offices across major metropolitan markets including Dallas, Plano, Richardson, Addison, Frisco, Irving, Fort Worth, Bentonville, Nashville, Houston, Katy, Austin, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, San Antonio, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, the staffing agency provides localized expertise with national reach across all 50 states.Dual-Platform AccessAndroid App:Apple iOS App:About Frontline Source Group Inc.Established in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Frontline Source Group Inc. is a nationwide professional employment staffing agency and executive search firm. Specializing in contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire placements across 13+ professional sectors, the company maintains a 4.9-star rating with 98% of placements achieving promotion within their first year.

