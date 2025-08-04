403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Civilian aircraft enters restricted airspace close to Trump’s golf club
(MENAFN) On Sunday, US military fighter jets were scrambled when a civilian plane breached restricted airspace over President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that the jets escorted the aircraft out of the area, using flares to capture the pilot’s attention during the interception above the golf course where Trump was staying for the weekend. Earlier that same day, another plane was intercepted in a similar incident.
NORAD clarified that the flares, which may have been visible to people nearby, are used with utmost caution to ensure the safety of both the intercepted aircraft and those on the ground. “Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed,” the agency said.
Officials also reminded general aviation pilots to always check Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notices and Fly Informed alerts before flying, especially regarding the Bedminster, New Jersey area.
NORAD noted that five airspace violations occurred over the weekend, though it remains unclear how many were directly related to the vicinity of Trump’s golf course.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is situated approximately 45 minutes west of New York City.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that the jets escorted the aircraft out of the area, using flares to capture the pilot’s attention during the interception above the golf course where Trump was staying for the weekend. Earlier that same day, another plane was intercepted in a similar incident.
NORAD clarified that the flares, which may have been visible to people nearby, are used with utmost caution to ensure the safety of both the intercepted aircraft and those on the ground. “Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed,” the agency said.
Officials also reminded general aviation pilots to always check Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notices and Fly Informed alerts before flying, especially regarding the Bedminster, New Jersey area.
NORAD noted that five airspace violations occurred over the weekend, though it remains unclear how many were directly related to the vicinity of Trump’s golf course.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is situated approximately 45 minutes west of New York City.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment