Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Civilian aircraft enters restricted airspace close to Trump’s golf club

2025-08-04 03:30:52
(MENAFN) On Sunday, US military fighter jets were scrambled when a civilian plane breached restricted airspace over President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that the jets escorted the aircraft out of the area, using flares to capture the pilot’s attention during the interception above the golf course where Trump was staying for the weekend. Earlier that same day, another plane was intercepted in a similar incident.

NORAD clarified that the flares, which may have been visible to people nearby, are used with utmost caution to ensure the safety of both the intercepted aircraft and those on the ground. “Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed,” the agency said.

Officials also reminded general aviation pilots to always check Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notices and Fly Informed alerts before flying, especially regarding the Bedminster, New Jersey area.

NORAD noted that five airspace violations occurred over the weekend, though it remains unclear how many were directly related to the vicinity of Trump’s golf course.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is situated approximately 45 minutes west of New York City.

