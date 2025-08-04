TVK Conference Date Faces Police Objection, Party Asked To Reschedule Event
On July 17, TVK began preparations for the event by setting up the pandal structure at the convention site in Parapatti, Madurai district. On the same day, the party's General Secretary, N. Anand, submitted a formal application seeking permission for the convention to the Superintendent of Police, Madurai district.
In response, TVK continued its groundwork for the conference, anticipating smooth approvals. However, police officials raised concerns about the original date as Vinayagar Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27, and they advised the party to avoid holding the conference around that time due to security and crowd management challenges.
Subsequently, TVK proposed to hold the event on August 17. However, police denied permission for that date as well, citing Independence Day-related security arrangements and the need for heightened vigilance in the days surrounding August 15.
Given these constraints, the police formally advised TVK to select a new date between August 18 and 22 for the state conference, stating that any date within this window would be more manageable from a law and order perspective.
Following this development, party General Secretary N. Anand began consultations to finalise an alternate date within the suggested timeframe.
Meanwhile, preparations at the Parapatti venue continue, as TVK remains determined to hold a large-scale and successful convention.
The party leadership has expressed hope that the police will extend full cooperation once a revised date is finalised, ensuring the event proceeds without further hurdles.
This second state conference is expected to draw a significant crowd of party members and supporters from across Tamil Nadu, making it a major milestone for TVK's political journey.
As discussions continue between the party and law enforcement authorities, an official announcement regarding the revised date is expected shortly.
