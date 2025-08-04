403
Israeli security cabinet to decide on prolonging genocide on Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel’s security cabinet is set to determine this week whether to escalate military operations in Gaza after nearly 22 months of conflict, as well as the future direction of ceasefire talks, according to media reports.
An Israeli news agency reported that the cabinet will debate intensifying attacks on the Gaza Strip, despite the risk this poses to Israeli hostages held within the enclave.
The issue has created a split among Israel’s leadership.
Supporters of expanding the offensive include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.
Those favoring a ceasefire and prisoner exchange comprise Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, former Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Director David Barnea, military hostage file overseer Nitzan Alon, and members of the Shin Bet negotiation team.
Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly remain undecided on whether to escalate military actions or continue diplomatic efforts.
The news agency also noted that Zamir has expressed concern privately that a military escalation could put hostages' lives at greater risk and stated he would not authorize such moves without explicit political directives.
Additionally, reports from Haaretz indicate preparations are underway for broadening Israeli military operations in Gaza, which continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis amid the ongoing conflict.
