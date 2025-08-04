Guggenheim Securities Expands Global Technology & Services Investment Banking Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Dominic Emery, Phil Hare, and William Tridimas have joined the firm as part of an expansion of its global technology and services investment banking businesses in Europe. Messrs. Emery, Hare, and Tridimas are based in Guggenheim's London office and will focus on advising UK- and European-based companies across technology and services verticals.

Mr. Emery joins Guggenheim as a Senior Managing Director with more than 20 years of investment banking experience. He most recently served as a Partner and Managing Director in the Global Technology Investment Banking group at William Blair, in London. Prior to William Blair, Mr. Emery served as a Managing Director at Raymond James. He earned his bachelor's degree with honors from Durham University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Messrs. Hare and Tridimas each join Guggenheim as a Managing Director after previously serving as members of the Global Technology & Services Investment Banking group at William Blair, in London.

Mr. Hare previously held investment banking roles at Rothschild, HSBC, and Simmons & Company. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Aberdeen and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Mr. Tridimas previously held investment banking roles at Raymond James and Houlihan Lokey. He received his bachelor's degree from University College London and his master's degree from the University of Cambridge.

“We are excited to welcome Dom, Phil, and Will to Guggenheim as we continue to grow our technology and services investment banking businesses,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities.“Expanding our sector expertise, trusted relationships, and reputation in Europe will enhance our ability to serve technology and services clients around the globe. We look forward to the team's success at Guggenheim.”

