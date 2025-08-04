Aerospace Data Recorder Market Forecasted To Achieve US $2.35 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Aerospace Data Recorder Market In 2025?

In recent years, the aerospace data recorder market has seen significant expansion. The progression from $1.81 billion in 2024 to $1.9 billion in 2025 suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include learning from past accident investigations, the standardization of data recording formats, the implementation of flight data recorders (FDRs), cockpit voice recorder (CVR) mandates, and the advancement of solid-state recorders.

The size of the aerospace data recorder market is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $2.35 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This projected growth in the coming years is linked to factors such as the expansion of commercial aerospace, upgrades related to regulatory compliance, the invention of next-gen recorders, increased focus on cybersecurity, and the rising use of cloud solutions. Key trends that will mark the forecast period include improved data storage capabilities, progress in data encryption, the combination of flight data analysis, reduction in size and weight, and adherence to regulatory norms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aerospace Data Recorder Market?

The surge in air traffic is anticipated to drive the aerospace data recorder market in the future. The term air traffic refers to the total volume of passengers using airports as well as the usage of air transport for the delivery of goods and services. The rise in air traffic necessitates the implementation of innovative technologies in aircraft design to enhance safety, which includes recording flight data and cockpit voice for superior flight performance. For example, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association for the world's airlines based in Canada, international air traffic saw a rise of 229.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, while total air traffic marked an increase by 76.2% in 2022. Thus, the surge in air traffic is fuelling the demand in the aerospace data recorder market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace Data Recorder Industry?

Major players in the Aerospace Data Recorder Global Market Report 2025 include:

. L3 Technologies Inc.

. Teledyne Technologies LLC

. RUAG International Holding AG

. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

. AstroNova Inc.

. Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

. Leonardo DRS

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aerospace Data Recorder Market In The Globe?

One significant trend gaining traction in the aerospace data recorder industry is product innovation. Leading companies in the field are creating new tech solutions to solidify their standing. For instance, in July 2022, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., a provider of IT services and national security solutions in the US, introduced xLDR, an extra-lightweight data recorder. This cutting-edge device has been tailored to suit the burgeoning light eVTOL and unmanned aircraft systems market. Uniquely, it features an integrated web server which can identify the root causes of issues, providing strategic analysis to lower risk and heighten safety. Reduction of weight by 50% makes it a lighter version of the presently available LDR family specifically for the escalating light eVTOL and unmanned aircraft systems market. This recorder is anticipated to enhance data collection rate, pilot-control capabilities, and automatic recording.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace Data Recorder Market Report?

The aerospace data recorder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Data Logger

2) By Aircraft Type: Wide Body, Narrow Body, Turboprop, General Aviation And Business Jets, Rotorcrafts

3) By Application: Commercial, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Cockpit Voice Recorder: Digital Cockpit Voice Recorders, Analog Cockpit Voice Recorders, Integrated Voice Recorders

2) By Flight Data Recorder: Solid-State Flight Data Recorders, Analog Flight Data Recorders, Next-Generation Flight Data Recorders

3) By Quick Access Recorder: Data Retrieval Systems, Interface Systems For Flight Data, Ruggedized Quick Access Recorders

4) By Data Logger: Aircraft Performance Data Loggers, Environmental Data Loggers, Maintenance Data Loggers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace Data Recorder Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led in the global aerospace data recorder market size , as stated in the Aerospace Data Recorder Global Market Report 2025, and it's expected to experience growth. The report focuses on various regions globally including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

