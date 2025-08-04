155Mm Ammunition Market To Reach $5.89 Billion By 2029 With 5.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

What Is The 155mm Ammunition Market Size And Growth?

Over the recent years, the market size for 155mm ammunition has witnessed substantial growth. It is projected to increase from $4.33 billion in 2024 to reach a value of $4.68 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The significant growth observed in the historic period is rooted in factors such as military conflicts and warfare, modernization and enhancement of artillery systems, geopolitical uncertainties and safety concerns, the acceptance of precision-guided munitions, advancements in artillery platforms and firing systems, as well as the effects of the arms race dynamics.

The market for 155mm ammunition is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with the size expected to rise to $5.89 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The projected growth within this period can be attributed to factors such as the incorporation of smart and guided ammunition technologies, increasing need for long-distance artillery capabilities, use of advanced materials in the production of ammunition, as well as the demand increase for counter-battery and anti-access capabilities. The uptake of modular and customizable ammunition solutions, along with a growing demand for automated artillery systems also contribute to this rise. Key trends for this forecast period encompass advancements in the design of projectiles, progress in explosives and propellant technology, technical innovations in detonation systems and fuzing, development of future generation propellants, and the use of 3D printing in custom ammunition components creation.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For 155mm Ammunition Market?

The surge in terrorist events worldwide is predicted to fuel the expansion of the 155mm ammunition market in the future. Terrorist activities, whether instigated by individuals, groups, or organizations, are intended to invoke fear, cause chaos, and harm civilians, governments, or societies for political, ideological, religious, or social grounds. The rise in these activities augments the demand for advanced, more lethal weaponry and fortified forces, where 155mm ammunition can serve as a key tool for security forces in their fight against terrorism and the obliteration of terrorist bases. For instance, the Global Terrorism Index by the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australian Think tank, stated in 2023 that terrorist attacks grew more fatal in 2022, with an average of 1.7 deaths per attack compared to 1.3 in 2021. Consequently, the escalations in terrorist activities are propelling the growth of the 155 mm ammunition market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 155mm Ammunition Market?

Major players in the 155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Raytheon Technologies Inc.

. General Dynamics Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems PLC

. China North Industries Corporation

. Thales Group

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Olin Corporation

. Rheinmetall AG

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of 155mm Ammunition Market?

One primary trend gaining traction in the 155mm ammunition market is the creation of new types of propellants. To maintain a competitive edge in the market, leading businesses like Rheinmetall, a German arms producer, introduced ground-breaking propellant technologies in September 2022. Their newest creation, the L58 extended-range artillery propellant charge technology, enhances firing range by an impressive 10% compared to older artillery propellants previously used by the military. Moreover, it is capable of expanding the operational temperature profile, even under ambient conditions. This technology was pioneered through focused R&D on the L39 and L52 variations of the 155mm extended-range charge.

How Is The 155mm Ammunition Market Segmented?

The 155mm ammunition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Guided, Unguided

2) By Application: Projectiles, Propellants, Tanks, Other Applications

3) By End User: Naval Forces, Ground Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Guided: GPS-Guided Shells, Laser-Guided Munitions, Inertial Navigation Guided Shells

2) By Unguided: High-Explosive (HE) Shells, Smoke Shells, Illumination Shells, Training Rounds

Which Is The Dominating Region For The 155mm Ammunition Market?

In the 155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2024 and is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the projected period. The report takes into account various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

