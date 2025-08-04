Man Charged With Murder Over Western Sydney Stabbing
A police statement on Monday said that emergency services were called to reports of a woman being located with stab wounds at a unit in Mount Pritchard, 28 km west of central Sydney, shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Ambulance paramedics arrived and treated the 62-year-old woman, but she died at the scene.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at the residence and taken to a nearby police station. According to police, the man and the victim were known to each other, Xinhua news agency reported.
Detectives established a crime scene and, following inquiries with assistance from the homicide squad, charged the 28-year-old man with one count of murder as an act of domestic violence.
He was refused bail and would make an initial appearance at a Sydney court on Monday.
Last month a French tourist was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed while trying to break up a fight in the Australian city of Brisbane.
Emergency services said that the man was found by ambulance paramedics with significant stab wounds to his chest in Fortitude Valley, a popular nightlife area in central Brisbane.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Local media identified the victim as a French tourist.
A witness and friend of the victim told Seven Network television that he had intervened to stop a fight between two other people when he was attacked.
"Two people were fighting, and he was right in the middle and he got stabbed, I think, three times and he started bleeding," he said.
Police attended the scene and arrested two people.
