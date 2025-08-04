Mrunal Thakur's 'Little Ritual' Is Watching Films With Fans, Calls It 'Real Magic'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur revealed that her“little ritual” is watching her movies with her fans. The Bollywood actress saw her latest release“Son Of Sardaar 2” in a theatre and called it“real magic”.

Mrunal took to Instagram to share a video of herself watching the movie with fans. The clip showed her grooving to the song“Pahele Duja Tu” and engaging with the audience by getting their feedback and clicking pictures after the screening.

The actress revealed that the“little ritual” started with her 2022 blockbuster“Sita Ramam”.

She shared:“Ever since Sita Ramam, I've held on to this little ritual of watching the film in theatres with all of you. Because truly, the real magic happens when I hear your laughter, your cheers, your love echo through the halls. There's no bigger reward for our hard work than feeling your energy live in that moment.

“Go catch SOS 2 in theatres if you haven't already. And I hope it leaves you smiling, laughing, and feeling just a little more full-hearted,” she added.

Son of Sardaar 2 is a Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

The first installment of the film was released in 2012 and was directed by Ashwni Dhir. It had Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla. A remake of the 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, it was released on 13 November 2012.

Talking about Sita Ramam, the Telugu period romantic drama film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Set in 1964, the film follows Lieutenant Ram, an orphaned army officer serving at the Kashmir border, who begins receiving anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. This sparks Ram's mission to find Sita and propose his love.