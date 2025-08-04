Amazon Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 To Oneplus Nord 5 Top 5 Phones Under Rs 30,000

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale. Discover feature-rich, camera-focused phones under ₹30,000 from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nothing, and more, with amazing discounts and exchange offers.

There are now some of the greatest discounts on electronic devices, including tablets, laptops, cellphones, and more, during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale. Because of this, now is the ideal moment for consumers to upgrade their electronic equipment at a fair price with exchange deals, bank incentives, and discounts.

We now have what you need if you're searching for a smartphone update that doesn't break the bank. We have located feature-rich, camera-focused phones from leading companies, like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nothing, and others, for under than Rs 30,000. Because of the Amazon sale, several models are now available at a significantly reduced price.

This is a recently released Neo series model in the mid-range market that has remarkable camera features and strong performance. A 50MP Sony IMX882 primary portrait camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera make up the dual camera system of the iQOO Neo 10R 5G. It has a 32MP selfie camera as well. The Amazon sale has reduced the price of the iQOO Neo 10R 5G by 16%, making it an affordable Rs. 26,998.

The next smartphone to watch out for is the new OnePlus Nord 5. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which provides excellent performance. The camera setup consists of a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. During the Amazon sale, it is available for Rs. 31999. Buyers can, however, get an instant bank discount of Rs. 1000 by using an SBI credit card.

Consider the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, another smartphone with a camera. It was released last year and became well-known for its excellent photographic capabilities. A 50MP primary camera, two 50MP telephoto cameras, and a 12MP ultrawide camera make up the smartphone's triple camera configuration. Amazon is offering a 47% discount on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, making it an affordable Rs. 29,299 instead.

If you want to combine photography and performance in one device, the Nothing Phone 3a is an excellent choice. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU. It has three cameras: a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Nothing Phone 3a has a reduced pricing of Rs. 25,277 for the 256GB storage model.

Last but not least is the Motorola Edge 60 5G, another excellent smartphone with a strong camera. A 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera make up its triple camera configuration. Amazon is currently offering the Motorola Edge 60 5G for an effective price of Rs. 26,999, a 16% reduction.