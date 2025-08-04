Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shashi Tharoor Misses Virat Kohli In India Vs England Test, Wants Him To Comeback


2025-08-04 03:11:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

“Is it too late?” Shashi Tharoor misses Virat Kohli in India vs England Test; wants his comeback.

MENAFN04082025007385015968ID1109880413

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search