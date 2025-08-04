Gold Chain Snatched, Neck Injured: Congress MP R Sudha Attacked During Morning Walk In Delhi's High-Security Zone

New Delhi: Congress MP R Sudha was robbed of her gold chain during a morning walk on Monday in Delhi's high-security Chanakyapuri area, near the Poland Embassy. The incident has raised serious safety concerns in the national capital. The MP from Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, said her gold chain, valued at more than four sovereigns, was snatched by a helmet-wearing man on a two-wheeler. The assailant approached from the opposite direction and grabbed the chain before fleeing.

Injuries And Damage To Clothing Reported

During the scuffle, Sudha sustained injuries to her neck and her churidar was torn. She said the attacker appeared to be moving slowly before the assault, making her unsuspecting of his intentions.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sudha described the incident as a“blatant attack” on both a woman and a Member of Parliament in one of Delhi's most secure zones. She questioned how citizens could feel safe if such crimes occur in areas housing embassies and protected institutions.

The Congress leader urged authorities to immediately track down the culprit. She has lodged a complaint with local police and formally sought Home Ministry intervention.

Background And Residence

Sudha has been staying at Tamil Nadu House for the past year, as official accommodation for some MPs in New Delhi is still under preparation. She was accompanied by DMK MP Rajathi during the morning walk when the robbery occurred.