Kajol Birthday: 5 Top Movies Of The Actress You Must See

One of Bollywood's most versatile actresses, Kajol is turning 51 on August 5. Here's a list of her top 5 movies

Fanaa

Kajol played a blind woman who fell in love with Aamir Khan's character who happened to be a person associated with a terrorist organization. The heart wrenching love story and Kajol's perfection while playing an emotionally complex character remains one of the high points in her career.

My Name is Khan

Kajol's performance in this movie which fought post 9/11 prejudice in America is laudable.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

As the spirited Punjabi girl Anjali, Kajol balances drama and humor effortlessly. Her role adds warmth and intensity to this multigenerational family saga.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This movie as it turned out, has achieved a cult status. Kajol's performance as the tom-boyish Anjali, who battles heartbreak sealed her status early in her career.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

A timeless love story where Kajol shines as Simran, torn between tradition and love. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan became iconic, making this film a cornerstone of 90s Bollywood romance.