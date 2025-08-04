He's Supposed To Be Banned: Brock Lesnar's Shocking Summerslam Return Divides Social Media

WWE stunned the wrestling world with a shocking conclusion to SummerSlam, as Brock Lesnar made a dramatic return-the first since summer 2023. Lesnar reappeared moments after Cody Rhodes secured the undisputed WWE Championship by defeating John Cena on Sunday night.

Interestingly, Lesnar's previous WWE appearance was also at SummerSlam, nearly two years ago, following a trilogy of matches against Rhodes that ended with Rhodes defeating the“Beast Incarnate.” Upon his comeback, Lesnar targeted John Cena, attacking him with an F5 move.

Social Media Reaction

Social media erupted with surprise and debate over Lesnar's return. Some fans referenced ongoing controversy, noting that Lesnar's name had surfaced in a sexual misconduct lawsuit involving ex-WWE chairman Vince McMahon. A Wall Street Journal article reported that Lesnar allegedly received explicit videos from a former WWE employee during contract negotiations with McMahon. The report also stated that Lesnar had proposed meeting the staff member-plans that were ultimately canceled due to bad weather. WWE has not issued a public statement regarding these allegations.

Check some reactions:

“Brock Lesnar” stealing the show from John Cena in his final summerslam of his career twitter/vFuN54zbRC

- Coby White All-NBA 🔜 (@Belli_ficial) August 4, 2025

triple h being a VERY VOCAL trump supporter & BROCK LESNAR returning in the same week is very eye opening twitter/F6DGhuxnPA

- jp ☆ (@trinsbang) August 4, 2025

my fucking goat wasting his next match on "brock lesnar" in what year. #SummerSlam twitter/ZVSyqE2nA3

- thunk (@thunkofitfirst) August 4, 2025

wwe fans read about how Brock lesnar used a black woman as a sex slave to negotiate his wwe contract and was like yes let's give this rapist the spotlight twitter/0AJKJYhfzV

- The shield's hated offspring (@QueerUso) August 4, 2025

I feel so bad for Cody and John Cena They put on a great match, all for it to be overshadowed by Brock Lesnar, who doesn't belong anywhere near women or a wrestling ring

- CC (@sheslaydaily) August 4, 2025

Shocked. Brock Lesnar is back comes the pain.#SummerSlam twitter/wTKmDJmSbN

- Jose Muñoz (@TonySmOOth91) August 4, 2025

Brock Lesnar is a piece of shit. Triple H is a piece of shit. Nick Khan is a piece of shit. TKO board are pieces of shit word of ANY innocence but sure, whatever, hype moments and aura over a woman's life and the fact he held the title picture hostage for YEARS. Fuck off. twitter/KMsy4cyZXw

- SuperMoff (@Fagan_Matthew_) August 4, 2025

BROCK. LESNAR. IS. BACK COMES THE PAIN! 👊 twitter/uR2z9RVoZu

- WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

Block Lesnar, FINALLY!

- NZE (@Nzensubuga) March 16, 2025

Definitely wasn't expecting Lesnar. He's supposed to be banned from @WWE cause of the Janel Grant lawsuitUnless they know something we don't #SunmerSlam #WWE

- Matt (@SteelerVol4Life) August 4, 2025

Summary of Results

Seth Rollins successfully cashed in Money in the Bank to defeat CM Punk, becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

CM Punk previously overcame Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, just before Rollins' cash-in.

Roman Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso to claim victory over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and musical guest Jelly Roll.

Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles by beating former champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Sami Zayn triumphed over Karrion Kross.

Naomi retained the WWE Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

The Wyatt Sicks duo, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, retained the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack TLC Match, overcoming The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, Fraxiom, and the team of Andrade & Rey Fenix.

Becky Lynch held onto the Women's Intercontinental Title in a No Disqualification match with Lyra Valkyria.

Solo Sikoa kept the U.S. Title after defeating Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage.

Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship by beating AJ Styles.

Cody Rhodes dethroned John Cena in a Street Fight, capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship.