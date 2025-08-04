Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shibu Soren's Death: Jharkhand Govt Announces Three-Day State Mourning

2025-08-04 03:11:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Jharkhand government declared three-day state mourning in honour of former Chief Minister CM Shibu Soren, who died on Monday morning.

Shibu Soren, the founder of the state's ruling JMM, died at 81 at a hospital in New Delhi following a prolonged illness.

The government has also cancelled all its scheduled programmes during the period, the statement said.

All state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5, it said.

"The state government has decided to observe three days of state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025, following the death of former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren this morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi," it added.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all buildings in Jharkhand, the statement said.

