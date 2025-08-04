Sara Tendulkar Is Now A Brand Ambassador Of Australia Tourism: 5 Things To Know About The Come And Say G'day Campaign

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been appointed as a brand ambassador for the Australian government's new tourism campaign, named Come and Say G-day.

According to an Economic Times report, the $130 million campaign aims to encourage international travellers to take an Australian holiday .

This campaign will reportedly first go live in China on August 7, and will then progressively roll out in other key markets before the end of the year.



According to the Australian Tourism Ministry, their original brand ambassador and official mascot 'Ruby the Roo' will be joined by talents well-known to audiences in the US, UK, China, India and Japan for their latest campaign.

Australian Tourism Managing Director Phillipa Harrison shared that Sara Tendulkar,“entrepreneur and philanthropist,” will be featured in the Come and Say G-day campaign for the Indian audience. Other popular faces to feature in the campaign include Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, the son of Steve Irwin, for the US campaign. In the UK, food writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson will be the face of the campaign, actor Yosh Yu in China and comedian Abareru-kun in Japan .



Australian actor Thomas Weatherall will also feature in the new advertising creative.

MD Phillipa Harrison said that these international stars will combine with local talent to“create bespoke invitations for five markets that are tailored for each country to showcase the sort of tourism experiences travellers are looking for.” This is the second chapter of Come and Say G'day. This global campaign was originally launched in October 2022.

The second installment of this campaign will run for the next two years and will bring the Australian federal government's total investment in Come and Say G'day to $255 million since 2022.

