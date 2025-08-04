Mid-Air Scare: Cockroaches Found On Air India Flight To Mumbai Make Passengers Uncomfortable Airline Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two passengers were shifted as cockroaches were found on board Air India flight (AI180) from Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata.

“On flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata, two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board. Our cabin crew, therefore, relocated the two passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where they were comfortable thereafter. During the flight's scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, our ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process to address the issue. The same aircraft subsequently departed in time for Mumbai. Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations," Air India said.

