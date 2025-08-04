EU Otas To Refund Cancelled Flights In 14 Days
Dhaka: Two major online travel agencies, Expedia and Lastminute, have agreed to a European Union consumer rights framework that ensures customers receive better information and refunds within 14 days for cancelled flights.
The move follows discussions with the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC), led by the Swedish Consumer Agency. The aim is to boost transparency and improve compliance with EU consumer law.
Key commitments include:
Passing airline refunds to consumers within 7 days of receipt
Providing clear contact details and support options
Clarifying cancellation rights and refund processes
Improving transparency around service packages and booking consequences
They join Edreams ODIGEO, Etraveli Group, and Kiwi, who committed to similar practices in 2023.
EU officials welcomed the development, calling it a win for consumers during peak travel season. However, while Expedia says it already meets the standards, Lastminute will not be fully compliant until September 1, 2025.
-B
