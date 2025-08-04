New Saturday Opening Announced At Lockswood Care And Wellbeing Centre In Locks Heath
Age Concern Hampshire is excited to announce the launch a new monthly Saturday Club, opening from September at its Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Locks Heath.
The club will take place on the first Saturday of each month, 9,30am – 3.30pm and is open to both current and new clients. This new initiative is designed to offer greater flexibility and much-needed support to older people, their families, and carers across the community.
The charity's Care and Wellbeing Centres offer nurturing day care in a safe, secure, dementia friendly environment. Clients can enjoy a range of engaging activities, optional hot lunches, and transport services, while carers benefit from vital respite time.
“We're proud to be launching this new Saturday provision at Lockwood,” said Hannah Park, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire.“It reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the changing needs of our community with flexible, high-quality care.”
For more information or to book your loved one onto the Saturday Club, please contact Age Concern Hampshire at 01965 868545 or visit
Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.
Age Concern Hampshire
Centre Way
Locks Heath
Southampton
SO31 6DX
Tel: 01962 868545
For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...
