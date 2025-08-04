Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Civilian Aircraft Violates Trump’s New Jersey Airspace

Civilian Aircraft Violates Trump’s New Jersey Airspace


2025-08-04 03:10:21
(MENAFN) The United States military dispatched fighter jets on Sunday after a private aircraft intruded into a no-fly zone above President Donald Trump's golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

According to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), the jets guided the aircraft out of the prohibited zone after using flares "to draw the pilot’s attention" during the interception above the property where Trump spent the weekend.

In a formal statement, NORAD also noted that an additional aircraft had been intercepted earlier on the same day.

"The flares – which may have been visible to the public – are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed," the statement read.

Furthermore, it reminded private pilots to always check Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and to stay "Fly Informed" before each trip, particularly when operating in the Bedminster, New Jersey vicinity.

NORAD mentioned that there were five violations of restricted airspace throughout the weekend, although it remains uncertain whether all of them occurred above Trump’s golf club in New Jersey.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is situated approximately 45 minutes west of New York City.

MENAFN04082025000045017167ID1109880384

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search