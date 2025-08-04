403
Civilian Aircraft Violates Trump’s New Jersey Airspace
(MENAFN) The United States military dispatched fighter jets on Sunday after a private aircraft intruded into a no-fly zone above President Donald Trump's golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.
According to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), the jets guided the aircraft out of the prohibited zone after using flares "to draw the pilot’s attention" during the interception above the property where Trump spent the weekend.
In a formal statement, NORAD also noted that an additional aircraft had been intercepted earlier on the same day.
"The flares – which may have been visible to the public – are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed," the statement read.
Furthermore, it reminded private pilots to always check Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and to stay "Fly Informed" before each trip, particularly when operating in the Bedminster, New Jersey vicinity.
NORAD mentioned that there were five violations of restricted airspace throughout the weekend, although it remains uncertain whether all of them occurred above Trump’s golf club in New Jersey.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is situated approximately 45 minutes west of New York City.
