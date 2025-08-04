J & K Handicapped Association Protests In Srinagar, Seeks Redressal Of Issues

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) on Monday held a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, urging the government to address long-pending issues being faced by the community.

Association president, Abdul Rashid Bhat told reporters here that their demands include special recruitment drives for qualified disabled persons, enhancement of monthly disability pensions from Rs 1250 to Rs 3000 and proper implementation of the 4% reservation policy in government and semi-government jobs.

He said the association also seeks vertical reservations, separate counters in public offices and banks and accessibility improvements in transport, buildings and government websites.

“Despite various disability laws and orders, most of our rights remain unfulfilled on the ground,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

The protesters also urged the government to set up advisory boards for the social and economic development of the disabled, similar to SC/ST or Pahari advisory boards and ensure representation in district-level meetings.

