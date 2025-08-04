Drones Attack Railway Junction In Russia's Volgograd Region Media
“In Frolovo, firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at the technical building of the Archeda station. Windows were shattered in two nearby residential buildings, though the passenger infrastructure of the station remains intact,” said regional governor Andrey Bocharov.
Train traffic near the Archeda station in the Frolovsky district was temporarily suspended due to an unexploded UAV found on the tracks. Sappers are currently working to safely remove the device. No damage to the railway tracks has been reported.Read also: SBU drones strike Shahed launch airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian oil facilities
Four passenger trains-including the Moscow–Volgograd service-and a local train have been delayed due to the drone crash.
Earlier, Governor Bocharov also reported that drone debris severed a high-voltage power line in the Ilovlinsky district.
Power engineers are currently working to restore electricity in the affected areas.
Local authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties.
Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that its air defense systems intercepted and shot down a total of 61 Ukrainian drones overnight.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 2, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the airfield for storing and launching Shahed-type drones in Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Territory and the Elektropribor military plant in Pemza.
