Russian Forces Attempting To Advance In Novopavlivka Sector Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces' press service .

“In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers have concentrated their assault near the settlements of Filiya, Zirka, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Myrne, Vilne Pole, and Komyshuvakha. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the attacks, and despite suffering losses in personnel and equipment, the enemy is attempting to push forward,” the statement read.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched an assault on Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk over the past day. The attack was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops thwarted Russian attempts to improve their tactical position near Novovasylivka, Fiholivka, Zakhidne, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces pushed back enemy attacks near Seredne, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, and the Serebriansky Forest. In the direction of Torske, three enemy motorcycles were destroyed.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops launched offensive operations near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk. However, Ukrainian defenses held firm, and no breakthroughs were reported.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian assault efforts targeted Ukrainian positions near Novomarkove, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandr-Shultyno, Stepanivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, and Shcherbynivka. In the Katerynka area, the enemy deployed five armored vehicles in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defenses. Return fire destroyed the equipment and inflicted irreversible losses on Russian forces.

In the Dobropillia sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions in Popiv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces continue efforts to encircle the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration, launching offensives near Rodynske, Krasnyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, and Zvirove. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks near Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne, and Molodetske. Despite the enemy's attempts to concentrate forces for renewed assaults, Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding firm, inflicting heavy losses and neutralizing superior enemy formations.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a total of 183 combat engagements were recorded across the front lines on August 3.

Photo credit: 37th Brigade (illustrative )