Terrorist Attack On Police Checkpost In Lower Dir Leaves Elite Force Officer Critically Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A police officer from the Elite Force sustained serious injuries in a terrorist attack on a police checkpost in the Maidan Gul area of Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police sources, the assailants launched a sudden assault using hand grenades and heavy weapons.

The injured officer was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Following the attack, police retaliated with full force, prompting the terrorists to flee the scene.

Additional police personnel were quickly dispatched to the area, and a search operation was launched to track down the attackers.

Authorities confirmed that security forces remain on high alert and that operations are underway to apprehend those involved.

The incident triggered fear and panic in the area, leading security agencies to intensify surveillance around sensitive locations.