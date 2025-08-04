Kyrgyzstan Sets Legal Foundation For Digital Age With New Code Adoption
The Digital Code was adopted by the parliament on June 18, 2025, and is aimed at creating a favorable legal environment to protect and uphold human rights and freedoms in the digital space, support the development of the digital economy, and boost the country's investment attractiveness.
The document outlines key principles for regulating the digital environment, including the roles and responsibilities of digital actors, rules for data processing and the use of telecommunications networks, provisions for artificial intelligence systems, and procedures to ensure continuity of digital legal relations. It also defines the framework for state oversight and special regulation in the digital sphere.
The Digital Code is expected to serve as a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan's digital transformation efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment