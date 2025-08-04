Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Sets Legal Foundation For Digital Age With New Code Adoption

Kyrgyzstan Sets Legal Foundation For Digital Age With New Code Adoption


2025-08-04 03:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 4. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed the country's new Digital Code, Trend reports via the president's administration.

The Digital Code was adopted by the parliament on June 18, 2025, and is aimed at creating a favorable legal environment to protect and uphold human rights and freedoms in the digital space, support the development of the digital economy, and boost the country's investment attractiveness.

The document outlines key principles for regulating the digital environment, including the roles and responsibilities of digital actors, rules for data processing and the use of telecommunications networks, provisions for artificial intelligence systems, and procedures to ensure continuity of digital legal relations. It also defines the framework for state oversight and special regulation in the digital sphere.

The Digital Code is expected to serve as a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan's digital transformation efforts.

MENAFN04082025000187011040ID1109880346

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search