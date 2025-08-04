Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Indonesia Pave Way For Enhanced Business And Economic Ties

2025-08-04 03:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 4. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadurdy Movlamov, held a meeting with Ambassador-designate of Indonesia to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotj, to discuss expanding cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors., Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad.

Ambassador Movlamov warmly welcomed his Indonesian counterpart and extended congratulations on his new diplomatic appointment, wishing him a productive and successful tenure in Pakistan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding Turkmenistan - Indonesia cooperation, emphasizing mutual interest in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, transport, and logistics. The discussion also explored avenues for enhancing business-to-business ties, implementing joint initiatives, and boosting bilateral trade volumes.

