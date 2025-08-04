Turkmenistan, Indonesia Pave Way For Enhanced Business And Economic Ties
Ambassador Movlamov warmly welcomed his Indonesian counterpart and extended congratulations on his new diplomatic appointment, wishing him a productive and successful tenure in Pakistan.
In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding Turkmenistan - Indonesia cooperation, emphasizing mutual interest in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, transport, and logistics. The discussion also explored avenues for enhancing business-to-business ties, implementing joint initiatives, and boosting bilateral trade volumes.
