Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Moh: Al-Jahra Hospital Electrical Fire Under Control


2025-08-04 03:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that a minor fire in an electrical room at a building affiliated with Al-Jahra Hospital was swiftly contained, with no injuries or casualties reported.
In a statement by the ministry explained that the safety system triggered fire sprinklers automatically, the emergency plan was activated, and nearby patients were evacuated as a precaution.
The ministry praised the swift and professional response of Kuwait Fire Force (KFF), Ministry of Interior, medical staff, and all supporting agencies involved in handling the incident.
The ministry confirmed that any updates regarding service provision would be announced through official channels. (end)
